AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells $34,145.57 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AtriCure Trading Up 1.8 %

ATRC stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.