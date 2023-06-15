ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

ATN International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ATN International has a payout ratio of 323.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4,200.0%.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Price Performance

Shares of ATNI opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. ATN International has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in ATN International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the U.S. Telecom and International Telecom segments. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.