Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares.
Atlas Mara Trading Up 4.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £108,926.95 and a P/E ratio of -0.24.
About Atlas Mara
Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.
