Athena Investment Management Sells 200 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Athena Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.67. 4,188,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,395,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.