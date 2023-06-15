Athena Investment Management Purchases New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.76. 816,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $195.76.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

