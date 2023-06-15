Athena Investment Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Athena Investment Management lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.1% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

AFL traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.35. 552,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,725. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.