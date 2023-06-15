Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.82 and traded as high as C$2.93. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 3,877,735 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company had revenue of C$290.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.3445476 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$130,500.00. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

