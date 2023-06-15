Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CEO Yaniv Zion Sarig Sells 93,378 Shares

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) CEO Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 93,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $47,622.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aterian Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 639,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,547. Aterian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $44.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aterian by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.