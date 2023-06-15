Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CEO Yaniv Zion Sarig Sells 93,378 Shares

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) CEO Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 93,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $47,622.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Aterian Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 639,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,547. Aterian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $44.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aterian by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
Featured Stories
