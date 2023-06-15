Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 382,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,394,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
