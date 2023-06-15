Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 382,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,394,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

