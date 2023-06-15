Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,500

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,450 ($68.19) to GBX 5,500 ($68.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($55.81) to GBX 5,100 ($63.81) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.08) to GBX 6,300 ($78.83) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.07) to GBX 450 ($5.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,725.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Trading Up 3.1 %

ASHTY traded up $8.32 on Thursday, reaching $280.99. 2,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $285.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.19. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.