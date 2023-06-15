Ascent Group LLC Sells 69,881 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,881 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.15 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.