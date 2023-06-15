Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $66.14 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,698,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

