Ascent Group LLC Purchases 339 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $284.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.98. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $296.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

