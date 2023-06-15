Ascent Group LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $263.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

