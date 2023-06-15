Ascent Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.