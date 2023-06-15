Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

