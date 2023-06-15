Ascent Group LLC Acquires 2,895 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $223.44 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.46.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

