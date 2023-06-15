Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $185,529.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,419,202 shares in the company, valued at $106,687,137.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $183,408.09.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33.

On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $48,544.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $180,508.02.

On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $178,049.85.

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $172,803.24.

On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88.

On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $181,622.01.

Shares of FSLY opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

