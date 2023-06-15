Ark (ARK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.71 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $37.42 million and $2.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002304 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002806 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003267 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,634,256 coins and its circulating supply is 173,634,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

