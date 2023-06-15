Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.1 %

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 200.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 293,991 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at $443,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

