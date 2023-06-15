Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Sells $125,576,625.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,718,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.89.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

