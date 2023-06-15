Ardor Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.63 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $58.63 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

