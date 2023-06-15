Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Down 5%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,595,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,505,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Ardelyx Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $825.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,276 shares of company stock valued at $69,647. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ardelyx by 2,227.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 597.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 2,688,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

