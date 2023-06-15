Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Up 126.9% in May

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARHVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Archer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DNB Markets began coverage on Archer in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archer Price Performance

Shares of Archer stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Archer has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment is involved in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere segment is composed of land drilling operations in Latin America.

