ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.56.

ARCB opened at $89.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.53. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

