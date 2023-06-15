ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.56.
ArcBest Stock Up 3.1 %
ARCB opened at $89.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.53. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
ArcBest Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcBest (ARCB)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.