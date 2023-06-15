Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Down 2.2%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Approximately 2,036,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,761,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.48 ($0.04).

Arc Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.63. The firm has a market cap of £42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds 66% interests in the Zamsort copper project; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper-belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

