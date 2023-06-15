Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 594,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

APLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.90. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 120,424.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 353,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

