Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.3%.

ARI stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARI. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

