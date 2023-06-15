Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22. 3,048,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,773,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Antero Resources Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,267,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

