Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.7 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

