Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.7 days.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.