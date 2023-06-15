Andy Allen Purchases 193 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Andy Allen acquired 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($188.36).

Andy Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Andy Allen acquired 200 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($187.69).

Shares of ITM traded up GBX 1.46 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 78.26 ($0.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,486,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.05. ITM Power Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 260.01 ($3.25). The company has a market capitalization of £482.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 290 ($3.63).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

