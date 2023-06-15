Analyzing TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) & ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech -7,437.68% -59.78% -49.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TNR Technical and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $3.34, suggesting a potential upside of 138.69%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than TNR Technical.

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TNR Technical and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech $890,000.00 242.83 -$77.97 million ($0.61) -2.30

TNR Technical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ESS Tech.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

