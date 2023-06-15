Analyzing Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) & Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) and Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amarin and Sanofi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $369.19 million 1.30 -$105.80 million ($0.23) -5.17 Sanofi N/A N/A N/A $3.08 32.65

Sanofi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sanofi 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amarin and Sanofi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Amarin presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.76%. Given Amarin’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amarin is more favorable than Sanofi.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -25.16% -15.45% -10.00% Sanofi N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Amarin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products. In addition, it offers poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; influenza, booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines, which includes hepatitis A, typhoid, cholera, yellow fever, and rabies vaccines. The company also provides cough, cold, and flu, allergy, and pain care products, as well as physical, mental, and digestive wellness products; and offers body lotions, anti-itch products, moisturizing and soothing lotions, body and foot creams, and eczema powders. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Exscientia to develop up to 15 novel small-molecule for oncology and immunology; ABL Bio, Inc. to develop ABL301 for Parkinson's disease; Blackstone Life Sciences to develop pivotal studies and clinical development program; and Seagen Inc. to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Additionally, the company has a collaboration agreement with IGM Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc to discover and develop novel small molecules; and Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc for T-cell engagers and cytokine therapies. It also enters in a strategic collaboration with Scribe Therapeutics Inc. to develop genome editing technologies; and co-promotion service agreement with Provention Bio, Inc. for the commercialization of teplizumab. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

