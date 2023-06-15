Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Target Price at $18.75

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Nordstrom Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,002,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,083,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,711,000 after acquiring an additional 454,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

