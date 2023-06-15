Analysts Set FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Price Target at $16.95

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCBBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $13.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

