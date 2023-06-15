Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $241,200.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,219.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Rong Zhou sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $442,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,172. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

