Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $241,200.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,219.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 18th, Rong Zhou sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $442,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,172. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
