American Trust Sells 494 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

American Trust decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $178.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $182.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.