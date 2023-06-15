American Trust Has $30.89 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

American Trust raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,901 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.9% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Trust owned 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $30,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,360 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHF opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

