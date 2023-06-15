American Trust Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

American Trust decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Amphenol by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 340,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:APH opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

