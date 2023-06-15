American Trust Has $18.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $18,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.