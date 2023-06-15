Ameren’s (AEE) “Upgrade” Rating Reiterated at 888

888 reissued their upgrade rating on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Ameren from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.50.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.