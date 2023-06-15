Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

