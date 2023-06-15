Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Insider Sells $134,000.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,017,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,532,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Savino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $135,000.00.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPS traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. 2,283,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,213. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $860 million, a P/E ratio of -268.62 and a beta of 0.58. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

