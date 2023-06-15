Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in May

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,136,200 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 1,921,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Alsea Price Performance

ALSSF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 19,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434. Alsea has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

Get Alsea alerts:

About Alsea

(Get Rating)

Read More

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.