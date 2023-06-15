Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in May

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,136,200 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 1,921,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.
Alsea Price Performance
ALSSF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 19,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434. Alsea has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.
About Alsea
