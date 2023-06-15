Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.80 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 122.80 ($1.54). 821,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 958,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.40 ($1.44).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 130 ($1.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

Alphawave IP Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £915.01 million, a PE ratio of 12,320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.65.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.