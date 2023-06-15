Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Shares Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,295,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 2,342.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 330,022 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 963,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 869,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

