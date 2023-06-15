Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 115,548 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 542,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.