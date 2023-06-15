Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Lifted to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 3.4 %

ALIM stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,411.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Articles

