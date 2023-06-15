Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $89.36

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.36, but opened at $91.46. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $92.25, with a volume of 6,079,915 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.