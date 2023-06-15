Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $818.55 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Algorand has a total market cap of $818.55 million and approximately $37.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00034060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,634,740,540 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,363,711 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.